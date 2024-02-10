Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.
In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,258.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $83.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.72.
Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.
