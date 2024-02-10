Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 1,882 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $140,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

COPX opened at $34.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $42.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

