Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 340 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $103.15 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $105.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day moving average of $100.95. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.