Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 86.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth $1,065,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 1,064.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 742.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 152,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 69,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 98,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 58,864 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on U. HSBC began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Unity Software Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $475,565.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,732 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,706. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.