Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,404 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Crown were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crown by 68.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836,470 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,774,000 after buying an additional 2,020,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,506,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Crown by 55.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 78.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,787,000 after acquiring an additional 629,607 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $663,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

