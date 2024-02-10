Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,611 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Matson were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MATX stock opened at $119.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.15. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $122.45.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Matson’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

