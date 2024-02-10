Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 199 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lear were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Lear by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lear by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 39,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Lear by 265.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.22.

Lear Price Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $134.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.28. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $117.79 and a 52-week high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

