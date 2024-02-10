Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,969 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,969 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FOX were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in FOX by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of FOX by 36.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 273.1% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 36,038 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.73.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

