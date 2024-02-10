Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 722 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL opened at $345.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $350.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.39.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.67.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

