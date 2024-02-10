Barclays’ (BARC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BARC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.01) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 247.60 ($3.10).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 142.28 ($1.78) on Friday. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 198.86 ($2.49). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 147.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 147.33. The company has a market cap of £21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 418.47, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £105,882.92 ($132,735.26). In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £105,882.92 ($132,735.26). Also, insider Nigel Higgins acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £278,000 ($348,501.94). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

