Barrington Research Weighs in on WNS (Holdings) Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) – Barrington Research decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for WNS in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.87. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WNS’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

WNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

NYSE:WNS opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of WNS by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

