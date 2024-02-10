BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$57.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins upped their price target on BCE from C$57.50 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on BCE from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank set a C$57.25 target price on BCE and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$56.04.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$50.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$53.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.01. BCE has a twelve month low of C$49.57 and a twelve month high of C$65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.998 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.61%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

