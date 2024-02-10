BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Lowered to C$55.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BCE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank set a C$57.25 price target on shares of BCE and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$57.50 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$56.04.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.998 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 158.61%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
