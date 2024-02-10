Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,683,000 after purchasing an additional 187,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,961,000 after acquiring an additional 173,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,996,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,815,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,351,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,986,000 after acquiring an additional 42,570 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

