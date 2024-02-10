Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.10% of Bio-Techne worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $67.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.98. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $89.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

