Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 223.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,502 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298,444 shares during the period. Kim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $55,927,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,586,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $51,840,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.
Blue Owl Capital Price Performance
Shares of OWL stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.
In other news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.
Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.
