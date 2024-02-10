Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 223.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,502 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298,444 shares during the period. Kim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $55,927,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,586,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $51,840,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Blue Owl Capital

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.