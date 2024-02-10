Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Lowered to C$95.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BBD.B. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$80.46.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$48.22 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$39.87 and a 52-week high of C$74.43. The stock has a market cap of C$4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.04.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.43, for a total transaction of C$1,581,888.00. In related news, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,290,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 32,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.43, for a total transaction of C$1,581,888.00. Insiders have sold a total of 146,652 shares of company stock worth $7,471,197 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Articles

