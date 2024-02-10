Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich Sells 59 Shares

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,758.18 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,331.23 and a 52 week high of $3,844.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,490.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,201.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,582.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

