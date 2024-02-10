BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $31.26 and last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 644961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.
The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.
BorgWarner Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 14.19%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.
