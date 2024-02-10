Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BYD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.33.

BYD opened at $66.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $62.28. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

