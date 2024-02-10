British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI opened at $30.76 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.