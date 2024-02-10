Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Insider Sells $4,521,678.00 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR opened at $198.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.97 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,189,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,559,000 after buying an additional 943,718 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,243,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

