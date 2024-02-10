Brokers Set Expectations for Nabors Industries Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Nabors Industries in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $10.44 per share for the year. Atb Cap Markets has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

NBR opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $749.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.38. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $71.42 and a 52-week high of $178.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after acquiring an additional 136,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,512,000 after acquiring an additional 63,266 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 75.1% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 384,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,308,000 after acquiring an additional 164,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

See Also

