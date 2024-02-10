Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,727,998,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,847,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $739,834,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,001,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BN. CIBC lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BN opened at $40.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1,361.00 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently -933.33%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

