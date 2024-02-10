Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Holdings Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,616 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 735.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of BRKL opened at $10.07 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $160.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 62.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.