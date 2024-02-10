Burney Co. Acquires 314 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,241,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,667,000 after buying an additional 41,116 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

