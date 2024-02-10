Burney Co. Acquires 3,501 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of ETD opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.20. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $167.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

