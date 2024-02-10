Burney Co. Acquires 987 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 116.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.38.

Crocs Stock Up 3.1 %

Crocs stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.95.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

