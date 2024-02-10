Burney Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1283 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

