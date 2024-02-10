Burney Co. Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Burney Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE D opened at $44.70 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.41.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

