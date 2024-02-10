Burney Co. Buys Shares of 3,813 TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKO. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth $320,964,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,333,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,709,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,796,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $33,506,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $86.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $379,927.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,927.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

