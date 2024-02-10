Burney Co. Buys Shares of 3,885 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Burney Co. bought a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,053,000 after purchasing an additional 185,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.3% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,458,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,633,000 after acquiring an additional 100,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,331,000 after acquiring an additional 43,172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,267,000 after acquiring an additional 212,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.88.

Oshkosh Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE OSK opened at $111.87 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

