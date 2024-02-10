Burney Co. Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,725 shares of company stock valued at $86,880,191. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Shares of SYK opened at $341.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $346.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.40.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

