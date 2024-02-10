Burney Co. Has $334,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,450,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $246.57 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $246.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

