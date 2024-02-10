Burney Co. Has $360,000 Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stepan by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after acquiring an additional 260,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stepan by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,828,000 after acquiring an additional 221,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,622,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,951,000 after acquiring an additional 112,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stepan by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,881,000 after acquiring an additional 58,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Stepan stock opened at $90.20 on Friday. Stepan has a 52 week low of $63.60 and a 52 week high of $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.13.

Separately, CL King raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

