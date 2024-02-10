Burney Co. Has $401,000 Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Burney Co. cut its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGRC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 37.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $129.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.15. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $85.63 and a fifty-two week high of $130.57.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

