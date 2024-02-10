Burney Co. Has $408,000 Stock Position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Up 0.4 %

HPS opened at $14.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

