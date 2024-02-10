Burney Co. Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

PFG stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.22. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $93.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.