Burney Co. Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Burney Co. raised its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in CVR Energy by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $35.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

