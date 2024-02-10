Burney Co. Has $498,000 Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,970,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after buying an additional 97,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,646,000 after buying an additional 75,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,736,000 after acquiring an additional 237,391 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,130,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,889,000 after acquiring an additional 83,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.91.

Sealed Air Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SEE opened at $35.69 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.