Burney Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Burney Co. raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 237,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.