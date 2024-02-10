Burney Co. Increases Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,919,000 after acquiring an additional 48,034 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,156,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,590,000 after acquiring an additional 209,906 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth $2,507,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 35,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

In other news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $59.54 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

