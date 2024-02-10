Burney Co. Invests $324,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Burney Co. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,962,730,000 after acquiring an additional 270,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,344,458,000 after acquiring an additional 150,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after acquiring an additional 581,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,912,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $513,728,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

KEYS opened at $161.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.85 and a 200 day moving average of $141.86. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

