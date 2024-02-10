Burney Co. Invests $433,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.60.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

