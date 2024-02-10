Burney Co. Invests $433,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
Aptiv Stock Performance
Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Aptiv
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
