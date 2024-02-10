Burney Co. Lowers Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 179,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.3 %

DFAI stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.17.

Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

