Burney Co. Lowers Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in GATX were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in GATX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in GATX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GATX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Insider Activity at GATX

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,614.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Stock Performance

GATX opened at $127.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.33. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $97.21 and a 52-week high of $133.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

