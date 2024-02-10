Burney Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $1,175,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,830,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,780,000 after purchasing an additional 423,112 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 24.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Fastenal by 18.2% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 40,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,120 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,231. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $70.02 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

