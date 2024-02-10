Burney Co. Makes New $428,000 Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Burney Co. bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 834 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $592.42 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $553.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 103.00% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.33%.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

