Burney Co. Purchases 3,368 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 90,828.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,147,000 after buying an additional 96,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,503,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,787,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,636,000 after buying an additional 426,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 500.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,655,000 after buying an additional 920,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTGT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

TechTarget Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. The company has a market cap of $994.15 million, a PE ratio of 218.95 and a beta of 0.98. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $42.41.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

