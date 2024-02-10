Burney Co. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $84.40 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.44.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

